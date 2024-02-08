ADVERTISEMENT
a day ago
| 8 min read
Microfluidics: Biology’s Liquid Revolution
Microfluidic systems redefined biology by providing platforms that handle small fluid volumes, catalyzing advancements in cellular and molecular studies.
4 days ago
| 10 min read
Infusion of Artificial Intelligence in Biology
Standardized Data Analysis of Multiplex PCR
Building Broader B Cell Diversity for Better Monoclonal Antibody Discovery
Feb 22, 2024
| 3 min read
Macrophages on the Fast Track to Tumor Defense
Feb 22, 2024
| 3 min read
A Signal for T Cells to Remember
Feb 21, 2024
| 6 min read
Yeast Made to Harvest Light Hint at Evolution’s Past
Feb 20, 2024
| 3 min read
Making Moves Toward Cell Therapy for Diabetes
Latest
Exploring the Past, Present, and Future of Brain Organoids
Niki Spahich, PhD
| Feb 18, 2024
| 5 min read
Paola Arlotta seeks to understand the complex symphony of brain development in vitro by using organoid models.
Humans Rely on Gut Bacteria for an Enzyme that Prevents Jaundice
Kamal Nahas, PhD
| Feb 16, 2024
| 5 min read
An absence of bilirubin-producing gut microbes may predispose individuals to some diseases, including inflammatory bowel disease.
Optimizing PCR: Proven Tips and Troubleshooting Tricks
Tanuka Biswas, PhD
| 10 min read
Scientists optimize PCR to ensure successful amplification and analysis.
A Science Sleuth Accuses a Harvard Medical School Neuroscientist of Research Misconduct
Danielle Gerhard, PhD
| Feb 15, 2024
| 5 min read
Researchers await the outcome of an ongoing investigation into dozens of instances of alleged image problems spanning 29 publications over a period of 23 years.
Toppling the Genetic Dominoes in Bone Metastasis
Laura Tran, PhD
| Feb 15, 2024
| 4 min read
A key gene that fuels the molecular cascade driving prostate cancer bone metastasis progression may open avenues for targeted therapies.
Defining the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Morpholome
The Scientist
Staff
| 1 min read
Learn how researchers take a phenotype-first approach to uncover hidden metastatic drivers at tissue and cellular levels.
A New Piece in the HIV Replication Puzzle
Mariella Bodemeier Loayza Careaga, PhD
| Feb 14, 2024
| 4 min read
A host lipid-modifying enzyme plays a key role in HIV envelope formation, viral maturation, and infectivity.
Turning Off Metastasis in Breast Cancer
Nathan Ni, PhD
| Feb 13, 2024
| 4 min read
An on-off enzyme switch controls metastasis in mice.
DNA and RNA Biomarkers: Why Scientists Need to Use Them
Thermo Fisher Scientific
| 1 min read
Nucleic acid detection techniques lead the charge for researchers seeking biomarkers in health and disease.
All Roads Lead to Genome Editing
Danielle Gerhard, PhD
| Feb 9, 2024
| 6 min read
Shondra Pruett-Miller has taken many paths in her career with her love of genome editing always as a guiding light.
Twisted DNA Increases CRISPR Off-target Effects
Shelby Bradford, PhD
| Feb 8, 2024
| 4 min read
Understanding how Cas9 binds off-target sequences can help researchers refine CRISPR-mediated genome editing.
Epigenetic Influences and Mechanisms in Cancer
The Scientist
Staff
| 1 min read
In this webinar, Özgen Deniz and Christina Leslie will discuss how epigenetic regulation affects oncogenesis.
A Novel Molecule to Tackle Drug-Resistant Bugs
Aparna Nathan, PhD
| Feb 12, 2024
| 4 min read
A new antibiotic is the first to block a critical transport mechanism in drug-resistant bacteria.
Placental Gene Expression Hints at Preterm Birth
Deanna MacNeil, PhD
| Feb 12, 2024
| 4 min read
Researchers mapped out cellular changes in the maternal-fetal interface to uncover term and preterm labor complexities.
From the Expert: Click Chemistry and Bioorthogonal Applications
The Scientist
Staff
| 1 min read
Carolyn Bertozzi discusses her recent work on targeted degradation therapies that rely on bioorthogonal chemistry.
