a day ago | 8 min read

Microfluidics: Biology’s Liquid Revolution

Microfluidic systems redefined biology by providing platforms that handle small fluid volumes, catalyzing advancements in cellular and molecular studies.
4 days ago | 10 min read

Infusion of Artificial Intelligence in Biology

Feb 22, 2024 | 3 min read

Macrophages on the Fast Track to Tumor Defense

Feb 22, 2024 | 3 min read

A Signal for T Cells to Remember

Feb 21, 2024 | 6 min read

Yeast Made to Harvest Light Hint at Evolution’s Past

Feb 20, 2024 | 3 min read

Making Moves Toward Cell Therapy for Diabetes

Exploring the Past, Present, and Future of Brain Organoids 
Niki Spahich, PhD | Feb 18, 2024 | 5 min read
Paola Arlotta seeks to understand the complex symphony of brain development in vitro by using organoid models.
Cartoon of the gut with different colored bacteria and a magnifying glass hovering over part of the gut.
Humans Rely on Gut Bacteria for an Enzyme that Prevents Jaundice
Kamal Nahas, PhD | Feb 16, 2024 | 5 min read
An absence of bilirubin-producing gut microbes may predispose individuals to some diseases, including inflammatory bowel disease.
Optimizing PCR: Proven Tips and Troubleshooting Tricks
Tanuka Biswas, PhD | 10 min read
Scientists optimize PCR to ensure successful amplification and analysis.
Magnifying glass over a DNA sequence
A Science Sleuth Accuses a Harvard Medical School Neuroscientist of Research Misconduct
Danielle Gerhard, PhD | Feb 15, 2024 | 5 min read
Researchers await the outcome of an ongoing investigation into dozens of instances of alleged image problems spanning 29 publications over a period of 23 years.
Toppling the Genetic Dominoes in Bone Metastasis
Laura Tran, PhD | Feb 15, 2024 | 4 min read
A key gene that fuels the molecular cascade driving prostate cancer bone metastasis progression may open avenues for targeted therapies.
Defining the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Morpholome
The Scientist Staff | 1 min read
Learn how researchers take a phenotype-first approach to uncover hidden metastatic drivers at tissue and cellular levels.
An illustration of a small number of virus particles on a blurred background.
A New Piece in the HIV Replication Puzzle
Mariella Bodemeier Loayza Careaga, PhD | Feb 14, 2024 | 4 min read
A host lipid-modifying enzyme plays a key role in HIV envelope formation, viral maturation, and infectivity. 
3D rendered image showing enhanced scanning electron micrograph of cancer cells.
Turning Off Metastasis in Breast Cancer
Nathan Ni, PhD | Feb 13, 2024 | 4 min read
An on-off enzyme switch controls metastasis in mice. 
Red DNA in a blue test tube.
DNA and RNA Biomarkers: Why Scientists Need to Use Them
Thermo Fisher Scientific | 1 min read
Nucleic acid detection techniques lead the charge for researchers seeking biomarkers in health and disease.
All Roads Lead to Genome Editing
Danielle Gerhard, PhD | Feb 9, 2024 | 6 min read
Shondra Pruett-Miller has taken many paths in her career with her love of genome editing always as a guiding light.
Twisted DNA Increases CRISPR Off-target Effects
Shelby Bradford, PhD | Feb 8, 2024 | 4 min read
Understanding how Cas9 binds off-target sequences can help researchers refine CRISPR-mediated genome editing.
Epigenetic Influences and Mechanisms in Cancer
The Scientist Staff | 1 min read
In this webinar, Özgen Deniz and Christina Leslie will discuss how epigenetic regulation affects oncogenesis.
3D illustration of greenish-brown rod-shaped bacteria.
A Novel Molecule to Tackle Drug-Resistant Bugs
Aparna Nathan, PhD | Feb 12, 2024 | 4 min read
A new antibiotic is the first to block a critical transport mechanism in drug-resistant bacteria.
3D rendered anatomy illustration of a fetus in a womb.
Placental Gene Expression Hints at Preterm Birth
Deanna MacNeil, PhD | Feb 12, 2024 | 4 min read
Researchers mapped out cellular changes in the maternal-fetal interface to uncover term and preterm labor complexities.
From the Expert: Click Chemistry and Bioorthogonal Applications
From the Expert: Click Chemistry and Bioorthogonal Applications
The Scientist Staff | 1 min read
Carolyn Bertozzi discusses her recent work on targeted degradation therapies that rely on bioorthogonal chemistry.
