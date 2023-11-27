ADVERTISEMENT
2 days ago
| 5 min read
Genotoxic Effects of Base and Prime Editing
A risk-benefit analysis of gene editing tools in stem cells revealed that base and prime editing carry vulnerabilities similar to those of CRISPR-Cas9, but at a reduced rate.
3 days ago
| 3 min read
Building Nerf Gun Blasters from DNA Bricks
Bringing Cell Separation into Balance
Beyond Cytotoxicity: The Importance of T Cell Memory
Jan 10, 2024
| 4 min read
The Evolution of Bats’ Super Immunity
Jan 9, 2024
| 4 min read
Clues in the Coprolites
Jan 8, 2024
| 3 min read
Shedding Light on Cell Attachment
Jan 5, 2024
| 3 min read
All-nighters Sometimes Combat Depression
The COVID-19 Pandemic Abruptly Altered the Infant Microbiome
Kamal Nahas, PhD
| Jan 4, 2024
| 4 min read
Microbial diversity in the infant gut shrank suddenly during the first lockdown, but the lasting health effects are less clear.
Hijacking Neurons’ Adaptive Abilities
Shelby Bradford, PhD
| Jan 3, 2024
| 3 min read
Brain tumors use the brain’s plasticity to promote their own growth.
New Strategies in the Battle Against Infectious Diseases
The Scientist
Staff
| 2 min read
Learn how the latest research into viral and bacterial pathogens advances the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases.
Keeping Kidneys Healthy with a Hand from AI
Aparna Nathan, PhD
| Dec 11, 2023
| 3 min read
Researchers found new mechanisms and drug targets for cystinosis.
Addressing Power and Pitfalls in Machine Learning Neoantigen Prediction
Deanna MacNeil, PhD
| Dec 11, 2023
| 4 min read
Researchers honed prediction models and datasets to unlock the potential of deep neural networks in biological applications while avoiding bias.
An Overview of High Throughput Screening
Tanvir Khan, PhD
| 5 min read
High throughput screening (HTS) relies on liquid handling devices, robotics, plate readers, and data processing software to automatically test a large number of biological, genetic, chemical, or pharmacological samples.
Rodents Offer New Insights Into the Diversity of Addiction
Aparna Nathan, PhD
| Dec 1, 2023
| 4 min read
Molecular studies may point to underlying genetics and therapeutic targets.
How Flour Type Affects Sourdough Starters
Niki Spahich, PhD
| Dec 1, 2023
| 4 min read
By studying various sourdough starters and sequencing their microbial menageries, researchers generated useful information for people wanting to experiment in their kitchens and classrooms.
Hijacking Viruses: Optimizing Lentivirus-Based Cell Engineering
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| 1 min read
Filippo Rossignoli discusses the challenges he faced when employing lentiviruses to produce immunotherapies and how he overcame these obstacles.
A New mRNA Malaria Vaccine
Rebecca Roberts, PhD
| Nov 30, 2023
| 3 min read
By targeting resident memory T cells in the liver, a novel mRNA malaria vaccine prevented infection, even in those with prior exposure.
Detecting the Viral Elephant in the Room
Laura Tran, PhD
| Nov 29, 2023
| 3 min read
A tornado-like vortex sampling technology detects low levels of SARS-CoV-2 viral particles within minutes.
Precision Medicine: A New Era in Cancer Therapy
Rebecca Roberts, PhD
| 6 min read
Precision medicine helps clinicians tailor individual treatments, addressing genetic mutations, tumor microenvironment variations, and therapeutic resistance.
Epigenetic Changes Drive Cancer
Rebecca Roberts, PhD
| Nov 28, 2023
| 3 min read
An analysis of almost 700 different tumors revealed that DNA methylation drives tumorigenesis just like genetic mutations do.
Move Over, Proteins! Exploring Lipids in Adaptive Immunity
Kamal Nahas, PhD
| Nov 27, 2023
| 5 min read
New research revealed hundreds of lipid antigens that may be recognized by adaptive immune T cells.
Why Scientific Communication Matters for Manuscripts
Nathan Ni, PhD
| 4 min read
Scientists are beginning to recognize the importance of being able to effectively communicate their findings.
