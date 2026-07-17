A droplet falling from a pipette tip above glass test tubes.
eBook

A Framework for Ergonomic, Accurate, and Calibrated Liquid Handling

Learn how pipette selection, operator technique, and scheduled maintenance secure volume accuracy across routine liquid transfers.

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A well-calibrated pipette can still return a compromised volume if surrounding parameters are misaligned. Standard air-displacement techniques suffer from accuracy drift when handling viscous liquids such as glycerol, routinely leaving residual sample stranded against the tip walls.

This ebook details the physical factors dictating pipette and tip choice and outlines the adjustments required for problem samples. It closes on the maintenance and calibration routines that keep pipettes within specification between service intervals.

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  • Reverse pipetting speeds and tip bore recommendations for foaming, viscous, and volatile liquids
  • Reservoir adaptations that maintain even liquid distribution and reduce dead volume during multichannel transfers
  • How to use gravimetric data and conversion factors to calculate systematic and random errors in-house

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