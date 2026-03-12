A High-Fat Diet May Drive Gut Bacteria to the Brain in Mice

In the past decade, there has been growing interest in the two-way communication between the intestine and the central nervous system. Multiple studies have implicated this pathway, also known as the gut-brain axis, in neurological disorders including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and autism spectrum disorder.1-4 But scientists still lack direct evidence to establish a causal link between the gut microbiome and brain pathologies.

A new study, published in PLOS Biology, may change this. Emory University researchers discovered that when mice ate a high-fat diet, which is known to alter the gut microbiome, bacteria traveled from the gut to the brain via the vagus nerve.5 If these results are replicated in humans, the work, led by microbiologist David Weiss and immunologist Arash Grakoui, suggests a possible mechanism by which gut bacteria contribute to some neurological disorders.

Weiss, Grakoui, and their colleagues initially intended to investigate how dietary changes affect the microbiome in the context of liver disease, not brain disorders. They had previously shown that mice with liver disease have an altered microbiome relative to wildtype mice.6 They fed a mouse model of liver disease either a regular or high-fat diet and then assessed how that affected the abundance of bacterial families in the gut and feces as well as gut permeability.

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They found that mice that ate a high-fat diet had significantly more Staphylococcaceae, less Lactobacillaceae, and a leakier gut than their counterparts that consumed a regular diet. These findings aligned with previous studies, but when the researchers looked for where the bacteria that left the gut went, they discovered something unexpected.7-9

The team measured bacterial concentrations in various organs, including the brain and blood. High-fat diet consumption was associated with higher levels of some bacteria, for example, two Staphylococcus species, in the brain but not the blood. Genome sequencing of these bacteria from the gut and brain revealed near-perfect identity. Altogether, these results suggest that gut bacteria likely travel to the brain, but not through the blood.

The researchers’ next suspect was the vagus nerve, which connects the gut to the brain. Indeed, they found significantly more bacteria in the vagus nerve of mice that ate a high-fat than a regular diet. When they surgically removed the nerve, high-fat diet-consuming mice had about 20-fold less bacteria in their brains than those that received a sham surgery.

Similarly, the team detected bacteria in the intestine, brain, and vagus nerve of wildtype mice that consumed a high-fat diet but not in their blood. This suggests that the translocation may not only be relevant in a disease context.

When the researchers switched the mice with liver disease from a high-fat diet to a regular one, both the level of bacteria in the animals’ brains and their gut leakiness declined. This suggests that the changes they observed are reversible.

Finally, to directly investigate the connection between the gut microbiome and neurological disorders, the team employed mouse models of Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and autism spectrum disorder; they fed the mice a regular diet. Compared to their wildtype counterparts, these mice had a different gut microbiome composition, a more permeable gut, and higher bacterial loads in their brains and vagus nerves. None had bacteria in their blood.

“While the incidence of multiple neurological conditions is increasing, the initiating causes are largely unknown,” the authors said in a statement. “This novel pathway of gut bacteria reaching the brain could be a trigger of numerous neurological diseases.”