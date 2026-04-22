A Microbiologist Mines Bacterial Metabolism to Tackle Climate Change

Climate change is an urgent, global problem, and reducing the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere requires novel solutions. Despite the massive scale of the situation, one researcher is taking a microscopic approach by studying how microbes could be both friend and foe in the climate crisis.

After completing a computer science degree at Princeton University in 2007, Avi Flamholz worked as a software engineer for Google. Three years later, though, he found himself searching for a more fulfilling career. “I didn't feel done learning, and it felt like the work was not pushing me,” Flamholz said. Specifically, he turned to opportunities to address climate change, which he identified as an urgent humanitarian crisis.

Redirecting his professional focus took him halfway around the world and across the country before he landed back almost in his own backyard. Today, he leads an interdisciplinary research group at The Rockefeller University studying unique mechanisms of bacterial energy production and how these microbes contribute to climate change.

Engineering E. coli to Eat Carbon Dioxide

As Flamholz started his career transition, he looked for groups working on topics with applications to address climate change. His search led him to a study published in 2010 from synthetic biologist Ron Milo’s group at the Weizmann Institute of Science, who was interested in designing bacteria that could convert, or fix, carbon dioxide into other organic compounds.1

Avi Flamholz left software engineering to find ways to address climate change. Today, his group studies microbial metabolisms as contributors and potential solutions to this problem. Submitted by Avi Flamholz

Using computational modeling, the researchers compared carbon fixation pathways that occur naturally and synthetically designed ones from existing metabolic machinery. They showed that some of these synthetic pathways could significantly increase carbon fixation rates compared to the most common strategy used by plants, which relies on a relatively slow enzyme, rubisco, that converts carbon dioxide into energy sources like glucose. Flamholz thought the study was exciting and thoughtful and could be a good landing place for his computer science background.

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Around the same time, Flamholz attended a fundraising event for the Weizmann Institute in New York City where Milo was speaking. “He seemed to be serious, lighthearted, and focused on the kinds of problems that excite me. I was moved,” Flamholz recalled. He wrote to Milo about his goals, and Milo replied enthusiastically and invited Flamholz to join his lab as a researcher.

Milo’s research focused on engineering bacteria, like Escherichia coli, to metabolize carbon dioxide as one strategy to address climate change. The team planned to introduce rubisco and other key enzymes involved in this reaction, called the Calvin cycle, into the bacteria. However, to do this, the researchers also needed to overcome the inherent limitations of rubisco. Although necessary for many of the autotrophic reactions on Earth, the enzyme’s catalytic activity is slow, and it is equally capable of reacting with oxygen as it is with carbon dioxide.

When Flamholz joined the group, his project was to apply computational biology approaches to investigate the structure and organization of microbial metabolic pathways to guide these studies. As such, Flamholz used thermodynamic and genetic analyses to demonstrate how energy requirements and outputs for different metabolic pathways, as well as the organisms’ environments, created so-called tradeoffs between these parameters that determined which pathway the microbe predominantly used.2 Eventually, the group was successful in creating an E. coli strain that did metabolize carbon dioxide from the environment.3

While Flamholz was dedicated to his project, he didn’t hesitate to provide help to others in the lab. “Very quickly, he immersed [himself] in the lab. [He] was a really essential part in many of the projects,” Milo said. He added that, although Flamholz was only in the lab for two years, he was incredibly productive. “Avi is very passionate about his work,” Milo added. He said that Flamholz was driven to get to the root of issues and to explore them thoroughly.

In addition to his computational work, Flamholz also developed a tool to improve thermodynamic calculations for biochemical reactions.4 This calculator incorporated a comprehensive database that allowed researchers to source information on the amount of energy in a given reaction under certain conditions. Not only did this resource help his and his colleagues’ work, but Flamholz made it available for any researcher to use. “It was both ingenious in terms of implementation as well as very timely,” Milo said.

Through his work studying the kinetics of rubisco and the Calvin cycle, Flamholz became curious about how plants, algae, and cyanobacteria overcame the obstacles introduced by the enzyme. He found a researcher who could help him explore these questions in a colleague of Milo’s, biochemist David Savage at the University of California, Berkeley. Previously, Savage had published a study that demonstrated how cyanobacteria spatially arrange carbon fixation machinery to promote its function, which caught Flamholz’s interest as a potential answer to his questions.5 He also saw Savage’s group as a place where he could grow as an independent scientist and use molecular microbiology to address sustainability issues.

Through this connection, Flamholz reached out to Savage, describing his interest in Savage’s research, and the two wrote a grant for a National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship, which Flamholz was awarded. So, Flamholz coordinated his next leap on his microbial engineering journey to northern California.

A Holistic Approach to Design Carbon-Metabolizing Microbes

At the time, Savage’s group was studying carbon concentrating mechanisms (CCMs), which are systems in cells that increase the concentration of carbon dioxide near rubisco to increase carbon fixation. The team had been investigating these systems in cyanobacteria and were beginning to engineer them in non-naturally carbon-fixing bacteria.

When Flamholz arrived in Savage’s lab, he jumped into characterizing these mechanisms from a systems biology approach. “If you don't know all the parts, you can't build the system yourself,” he explained. He added that learning the important elements and how the pieces worked and worked together could allow researchers to use a framework often seen in engineering: design, build, test.

I feel confident that Avi is going to make a huge impact in whatever field he's in. —Noam Prywes, University of Cambridge

As part of his project, Flamholz used a strategy that he learned from a colleague while working in Milo’s group. The group had isolated CCMs from native hosts and inserted them into E. coli, which did not have the additional regulatory machinery that the other bacteria did, allowing them to study CCMs unrestricted. However, to force E. coli to use this machinery, the researchers also mutated it so that it was reliant upon these CCMs. “It's a way of taming the complexity of evolved genetic systems that are big,” Flamholz said.

Using this approach, Flamholz designed E. coli that needed rubisco and the Calvin cycle enzymes and could only grow in high levels of carbon dioxide. This allowed the team to demonstrate how bacteria may have evolved CCMs and highlighted the importance of considering environmental factors in studying bacterial physiology.6,7

Alongside this work, Flamholz explored some of the tradeoffs that microbes make via their selection of metabolic pathways with a postdoctoral researcher who joined the lab, Noam Prywes. Prywes, today a biochemist at the University of Cambridge, was intrigued by Flamholz’s holistic approach of comparing different features of rubisco and its substrates, such as their turnover rates. From this work, the two showed that there was a strong correlation between how quickly rubisco fixes carbon dioxide and the specificity of the enzyme for carbon dioxide versus oxygen.8

Flamholz’s comprehensive approach to problems like this stood out to Prywes, who said that it influenced his own research strategy. “I feel confident that Avi is going to make a huge impact in whatever field he's in,” Prywes said.

After working on the microbial tradeoff project together, the two’s research diverged in Savage’s group, but Prywes said that Flamholz was always available to listen to his ideas and to provide support, recalling how Flamholz helped him address a frustrating problem in his experimental design.

Mining Microbes to Offer Near-Term Climate Change Solutions

During his PhD research, Flamholz began thinking about how microbes are not only involved in the carbon cycle through carbon fixation but also indirectly in the release of carbon dioxide from plants. When plants that had previously captured carbon dioxide die, microbes decompose them and release the carbon into the atmosphere as carbon dioxide. “I started thinking about that set of processes and trying to build tools for working up from the molecular, genetic, [and] organismal scales to the ecosystem, environmental, [and] planet scales,” Flamholz said.

To explore this topic fully, he joined the labs of biophysicist Robert Phillips, who he had met through Milo, and microbiologist Dianne Newman, who he met through another colleague, at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) for his postdoctoral research. Alongside several informal mentors, Flamholz leveraged the interface of biological physics, microbiology, microbial communities, environmental science, and earth science to study the gaps in understanding the microbial contribution to climate change and how to build bacterial technologies to address it.

During his postdoctoral research position, Avi Flamholz and his colleagues hiked to different sites to collect environmental samples to study microbes in the soil. Submitted by Avi Flamholz

The release of carbon dioxide from these microbes is challenging to explore fully because several different species are involved, and researchers have not yet characterized them all. Additionally, most climate model data comes from satellite data that relies on optical technologies. This means that they cannot collect satellite data about the pH, nutrients, and microbial activity—all of which influence carbon fixation and release—from the ocean or soil. Yet, as Flamholz said, “Microbial activities in those exact places are a big component of the carbon cycle.”

Currently, the only way to create accurate profiles of the soil microbiome is to physically travel to sites to collect field samples. Because of challenges in doing this broadly and consistently over time, there are exceedingly few of these samples available. This uncertainty leads to gaps in climate models, which Flamholz became familiar with during his postdoctoral research.

As part of his work while at Caltech, Flamholz continued to delineate the connections between environmental conditions and microbial physiology.9 He also created methods to determine a microbe’s oxygen utilization based upon its genome.10 “There is a clear and legible relationship between what we sequence at a site…like which microbes are there and what genes they have, and the chemistry of that site,” Flamholz said.

In 2025, after traveling around the world to transition from computer science to microbiology, Flamholz landed at The Rockefeller University to start his own research group where he is trying to extend his postdoctoral work characterizing microbial genomes to determine their metabolic activity and applying this information to climate models. His team’s hope is to combine genetic insights about microbial biochemistry and environmental science to estimate what products microbes produce at a given site. “The knowledge is the same in these different places, but we want to make it useful in a soil and an ocean and a lake and a river, and we want to have a kind of a general approach to doing that,” he said.

This strategy, Milo said, “has a lot of promise to help us deal with the challenges of climate change.” It will also, he added, improve researchers’ understanding of how environmental science interfaces with biology.

Flamholz’s lab met with a colleague’s group on a recent retreat in New York. Submitted by Avi Flamholz

Even as an independent scientist, Flamholz continues to have active collaborations and conversations with his former mentors. He is finishing up manuscripts from his postdoctoral research, while at the same time working with several of his former colleagues on current projects in his lab. Milo said that his students often reach out to Flamholz for input on their work that is following up his past research from the group, and Flamholz and Milo continue to work together on a long-term research project.

However, along his research journey, Flamholz’s approach to looking to microbes as climate solutions has shifted. As he looked to starting his own lab, he realized that engineering systems in bacteria like E. coli to fix carbon dioxide could take decades to perfect. In contrast, industries need solutions today to address climate change. “Now my lab's approach is asking nature, ‘What exists?’” Flamholz said.

Today, his group travels to different locations to collect samples and study what microbial metabolisms are present. Using these isolated bacteria, they also explore how these different metabolic pathways affect how the microorganisms grow.

Despite these intriguing research questions, Flamholz said that the most exciting part of his day-to-day research is working with and talking to his lab members. Although just at the start of his independent research journey and with an equally fresh team of researchers, Flamholz said that watching them grow as scientists is a pleasure. “I find the interaction to be one of the greatest fruits of this scientific pursuit,” he said.