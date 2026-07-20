Accelerating AI-Guided Antibody Discovery in Under Five Weeks
Webinar

Accelerating AI-Guided Antibody Discovery in Under Five Weeks

Explore an integrated workflow that combines AI-guided antibody design with automated biophysical characterization to accelerate antibody discovery from design to experimental validation in under five weeks.

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This webinar, brought to you by Twist Bioscience, will be hosted live and available on-demand.

Tuesday, August 18, 2026
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM ET 

AI-guided approaches are reshaping antibody discovery by accelerating candidate design and optimization. However, translating computational predictions into experimentally validated molecules remains a critical step in therapeutic development. Integrating AI-driven design with high-throughput characterization workflows can help shorten development timelines while providing comprehensive biophysical data to support candidate selection.

In this webinar, brought to you by Converge Bio and Twist Bioscience, Dov Gertz, co-founder and CEO of Converge Bio, will discuss an integrated workflow that combines AI-guided antibody design with automated biophysical characterization. The session will examine case studies across multiple therapeutic targets, explore the current capabilities and limitations of generative AI for antibody engineering, and highlight how automated design-build-test workflows can reduce the time from antibody design to characterization to fewer than five weeks.

Topics to be covered

  • AI-guided antibody design strategies
  • Automated design-build-test workflows
  • High-throughput biophysical characterization
  • Case studies across therapeutic targets
  • Current capabilities and limitations of generative AI in antibody engineering
  • Accelerating antibody discovery through integrated workflows

Dov Gertz


Dov Gertz
Co-founder & CEO
Converge Bio

Sponsored by

  • Twist Bio&nbsp;

Top Image Credit:

iStock: Nemes Laszlo

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