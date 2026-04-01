Advancing Cancer Assay Development in a Multiplexed Era

Cancer research increasingly depends on assays that can keep pace with biological complexity, interrogating key mechanisms such as signaling pathways, enzyme activity, and cell metabolism.1,2 As researchers move beyond single-endpoint measurements, there is growing demand for platforms that support multiplexed detection, broad dynamic ranges, and automated investigations to better capture meaningful phenotypes in a single workflow.

Multimode microplate readers help cancer researchers to streamline workflows, from cell-based breakthroughs to high-throughput screens. BMG Labtech

Modern cancer assays frequently combine cell-based models with high-throughput formats, requiring instruments that can seamlessly accommodate diverse detection modes such as absorbance, luminescence, time-resolved fluorescence, and proximity-based assays. Scientists use flexible and sensitive multimode plate readers to monitor multiple biological processes in parallel, conserving precious samples and improving experimental efficiency.

Instruments with integrated gas control and measurement automation further support complex cancer studies, enabling kinetic measurements, live-cell assays, and extended incubation periods under controlled atmospheric conditions. By reducing hands-on time through automation and on-plate incubation, throughput can be increased and cancer cells can be examined under more physiological conditions.

Multimode microplate readers enable oncology researchers to streamline workflows, enhance data quality, and accelerate discovery. Designed to support demanding cancer assay development, BMG LABTECH’s CLARIOstar® Plus multimode microplate reader brings together flexibility, sensitivity, and automation in a single platform. It includes advanced and highly sensitive Linear Variable Filter (LVF) Monochromators™ and an ultra-fast UV/Vis spectrometer, providing automatic gain and focus adjustment that bypass the need for manual settings and facilitate detection optimization. CLARIOstar Plus empowers researchers to accelerate cancer assay development, streamline workflows, and enhance data quality, from exploratory cell-based studies to high-throughput screening.

Learn more about using multimode microplate readers in cancer assays.