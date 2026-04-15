Abstract tunnel composed of neon concentric rings
Article

Advancing Single-Nucleotide Polymorphism Detection

DNA ligase-mediated single-nucleotide discrimination and rolling circle signal amplification can efficiently detect SNPs even at high-throughputs.

Share

Single-nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) are the most prevalent form of genetic variation in the human genome and are linked to many serious diseases, making them crucial markers in clinical diagnosis. However, distinguishing SNPs can be challenging because they involve variations in just a single base of the DNA sequence, representing different alleles. DNA ligase-mediated single-nucleotide discrimination and signal amplification via rolling circle amplification (RCA) can detect SNPs efficiently and at high-throughputs.

Download this application note to discover a versatile SNP detection workflow that uses a combination of Thermus thermophilus DNA ligase and an engineered Phi29 DNA polymerase.

Sponsored by

  • Thermo Fisher Logo

Top Image Credit:

©iStock, nonnie192

July digest cover
July 2026

Polyacrylamide Gels Turn into Mini Sculptures

Instead of discarding used polyacrylamide gels, biochemist Palina Kot reshapes them into artworks that reflect the realities of scientific research.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Optimizing NGS Library Preparation for Reliable Sequencing Data

Optimizing NGS Library Preparation for Reliable Sequencing Data

Covaris
Mapping Clonal Mosaicism in Aging Tissues

Mapping Clonal Mosaicism in Aging Tissues

Mission bio
Advancing Skin Research With Scalable 3D Human Skin Organoids

Advancing Skin Research With Scalable 3D Human Skin Organoids

Lonza
Characterizing Gene Therapy Vectors With Analytical Ultracentrifugation

Characterizing Gene Therapy Vectors With Analytical Ultracentrifugation

Beckman Coulter

Products

Product News

A photo of a scientist placing the Resipher device on a 96-well plate.

Resipher: Continuous Live-Cell Mitochondrial Respiration Monitoring in 96-Well Plates

Lucid Scientific logo
DNA Script Logo

DNA Script expands access to on-demand DNA synthesis in India through distributor agreement with Imperial Life Sciences

Leica Logo

Leica Biosystems to Acquire StatLab

DeNovix Logo

DeNovix Releases CellGlow, the Instant Cell Viability Assay