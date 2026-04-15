Advancing Single-Nucleotide Polymorphism Detection

Single-nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) are the most prevalent form of genetic variation in the human genome and are linked to many serious diseases, making them crucial markers in clinical diagnosis. However, distinguishing SNPs can be challenging because they involve variations in just a single base of the DNA sequence, representing different alleles. DNA ligase-mediated single-nucleotide discrimination and signal amplification via rolling circle amplification (RCA) can detect SNPs efficiently and at high-throughputs.

Download this application note to discover a versatile SNP detection workflow that uses a combination of Thermus thermophilus DNA ligase and an engineered Phi29 DNA polymerase.