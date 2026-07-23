Advancing Skin Research With Scalable 3D Human Skin Organoids

This webinar, brought to you by Lonza and Entropic Biosciences, will be hosted live and available on-demand.

Thursday, September 10th, 2026

11:00 AM - 12:00 PM ET

Human skin models are essential for studying barrier biology, dermatotoxicology, and responses to environmental stressors, but many in vitro systems require trade-offs between physiological relevance, workflow complexity, and scalability. Advances in three-dimensional (3D) cell culture are enabling the development of more physiologically relevant skin models that support mechanistic studies and early-stage screening applications.

In this webinar, brought to you by Lonza and Entropic Biosciences, Koh Meng Aw Yong and Amir Nasajpour will discuss a primary cell-based, self-organizing 3D human skin organoid model generated using adult epidermal keratinocytes and dermal fibroblasts. The session will examine approaches for assessing skin barrier formation, structural maturation, long-term viability, and ultraviolet (UV) injury responses, while exploring how a scalable 96-well workflow can support skin biology research, environmental insult testing, and translational in vitro studies.

Topics to be covered

Generation of primary cell-based 3D human skin organoids

Assessing skin barrier formation and structural maturation

UV and chemical injury responses

Applications of scalable 3D skin models in translational research

Human-relevant approaches for skin biology and toxicology studies





Koh Meng Aw Yong, PhD

Senior Market Development Manager

Lonza