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Advancing Targeted Protein Degradation Using Microplate Readers

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Written byBMG LABTECH
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Targeted protein degraders, including proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTACs), offer significant disease treatment opportunities. Researchers pursue new therapeutic solutions for diverse targets and therapeutic areas, including cancer and neurodegenerative diseases.

Microplate readers are advantageous for targeted protein degradation assays and are versatile tools for PROTAC research because they efficiently measure biochemical and cellular readouts in one device. They facilitate high-throughput screening, enabling rapid assay evaluation with multiple samples for faster drug discovery workflows.

Schematic showing how targeted protein degraders engage with a target protein, leading to ubiquitination and degradation.

BMG

Learn more about the advantages of microplate readers for targeted protein degradation and related applications.

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