Agilent BioTek Cytation Cell Imaging Multimode Readers: Ready for Any Assay





The BioTek Cytation platform unites powerful imaging and quantitative data into a single, automated workflow. Move seamlessly from 2D cell cultures and 3D spheroids to kinetic assays and whole organism imaging. The flexible, modular design grows with your research, while powerful Gen5 software provides true walkaway operation—from image acquisition to data analysis. Bridge the gap from high-throughput screening to mechanism of action and get answers faster. With unmatched flexibility and performance, the Cytation is ready for any assay and any scientific demand.