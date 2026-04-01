Amping Up Antibody Discovery

To develop and manufacture new monoclonal antibodies, scientists must screen monoclonal antibody-producing cells to identify and isolate specific cells of interest for subsequent expansion and production. Historically, this is done by examining thousands of single cells using enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISAs), a highly laborious and resource-intensive process.

Download this poster to learn about a microwell-based system that separates single cells but maintains shared media exposure to accelerate and streamline workflows for the identification and clonal selection of antibody secreting cells.