A computer generated image of a single cell producing antibodies.
Infographic

Amping Up Antibody Discovery

A new microwell-based system accelerates and streamlines screening for antibody-secreting cells.

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To develop and manufacture new monoclonal antibodies, scientists must screen monoclonal antibody-producing cells to identify and isolate specific cells of interest for subsequent expansion and production. Historically, this is done by examining thousands of single cells using enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISAs), a highly laborious and resource-intensive process.

Download this poster to learn about a microwell-based system that separates single cells but maintains shared media exposure to accelerate and streamline workflows for the identification and clonal selection of antibody secreting cells. 

Sponsored by

  • Cell Microsystems

Top Image Credit:

©iStock, Rasi Bhadramani

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