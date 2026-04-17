The author of Why Animal Research Needs a New Communication Strategy tries to turn documented failures of oversight and performance in use of animals for biomedical research into a messaging problem. The claim that scrutiny of animal experimentation is driven by misleading activist narratives ignores where the scrutiny actually comes from: the industry’s own records. What gets dismissed as “activist pressure” is, in practice, external risk analysis grounded in the evidence produced by the institutions themselves.

The scrutiny by activist-scientists does not manufacture problems; it exposes patterns. Across facilities and time, the same issues recur: accidental animal deaths, regulatory noncompliance, biosecurity gaps, compromised research conditions, and failures of oversight that are neither isolated nor rare. This is precisely why the claims by Charalambakis that these records are being exaggerated willfully miss the point. Individual incidents can be minimized in isolation, patterns cannot. Watchdog groups like the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) function, in effect, as external intelligence and early-warning systems compiling and connecting records across jurisdictions, identifying recurring failures, and placing well-documented concerns in front of regulators who may be under-resourced but still retain authority. These decision-makers are not reacting to rhetoric; they are responding to credible signals of operational, scientific, and regulatory risk that institutions have failed to address.

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This is also why repeated engagement by groups like PETA should not be dismissed. Persistence isn’t a tactic; it reflects a record that hasn’t changed. When the same concerns are raised again and again, it is because the underlying problems have not been fixed. For institutions, primate laboratories, monkey importers, regulators, and funders, that kind of sustained, evidence-backed scrutiny isn’t noise. It’s a warning.

Animal advocacy organizations now include scientists, regulatory specialists, and legal experts who understand both the limitations of animal models and the mechanics of the oversight system. They are working with the same records institutions produce—but analyzing them collectively rather than case by case. What Charalambakis calls distorted scrutiny is actually what you see when you read the full record.

The author’s call to “take back the narrative” says the quiet part out loud, revealing that the animal experimentation industry is intent on managing perception rather than confronting performance failures. But that only works if the systemic problems are reframed as isolated incidents and if public concern is dismissed as misunderstanding. This is evident in the article’s reliance on false equivalencies that trivialize documented harm, for example, by comparing routine childhood injuries in daycare settings to the kinds of outcomes recorded in animal laboratories when oversight fails. If a daycare produced comparable patterns of preventable death and severe harm, no amount of messaging would save it. Such a facility would be shut down and its owner or operator subject to criminal charges.

The same pattern appears in the treatment of biosecurity risks in the primate import and transport pipeline. Repeated incidents of escapes, transport failures, and the movement of infectious agents are framed as discrete events that were ultimately “resolved,” as though resolution erases what those incidents reveal. It does not. These events expose systemic vulnerabilities in monitoring, biosecurity containment, and reporting. These are not messaging problems—they are evidence of an oversight system that fails to reliably control known risks.

Scientists, policymakers, and advocates aren’t misleading the public; they’re reading the record. The real misdirection is recasting repeated failures as fixable with good soundbites. As funding priorities and scientific approaches are rapidly being shifted toward human-relevant methods, this reframing serves a clear purpose: to preserve an existing model by insulating it from accountability.

But narratives don’t hold when the evidence piles up. Inspections, internal records, and independent investigations all point in the same direction. The issue is not how the story is told; it is what the records show. Legislators aren’t targeting the Oregon National Primate Research Center or monkey importation because they’re confused; they’re acting on evidence that can’t be ignored. You can’t take back a narrative once the evidence has taken over.