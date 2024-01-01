Abhishek Mohanty, PhD

Abhishek Mohanty is the Program Director and Pan India Head at Centre for Biorepository and Biobanking, HCG Cancer Hospitals, Bangalore. Previously, he served as Principal Research Officer and Head of Research at Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Hospital and Research Institute, Delhi. Mohanty received his Doctorate in Biochemistry from Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore and has post-doctoral fellowships from Ottawa Heart Institute, Ottawa, Canada and from the Institute of Stem Cell & Regenerative Medicine.