Dr. Abrar Khan leads a focused research program investigating the immunometabolic regulation of NK cells in autoinflammatory disease. Within the PsA CARE Hub, he conducts mechanistic studies exploring the role of TNF/TNFR2 signaling in NK cells in the development and progression of psoriatic arthritis. His research integrates murine models, cellular immunology, and translational strategies to identify actionable immune-metabolic targets that inform precision immunomodulatory therapies.