Alan Kadish

Alan Kadish is president of the Touro University System, the largest Jewish-sponsored educational institution in the United States. Before becoming Touro’s second president in March 2010, Kadish distinguished himself as a cardiologist, teacher, researcher, and administrator. A graduate of the Albert Einstein College of Medicine at Yeshiva University, he received postdoctoral training at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital, an affiliate of Harvard Medical School, and at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, where he was a fellow in cardiology. He is board certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular disease, and cardiac electrophysiology.

Prior to joining Touro in 2009 as senior provost and chief operating officer, Kadish taught at the University of Michigan and held a 19-year tenure at Northwestern University. He served Northwestern as the Chester and Deborah Cooley Professor of Medicine, the senior associate chief of the cardiology division, and director of the Cardiovascular Clinical Trials unit, and sat on the finance and investment committees of the Northwestern clinical practice plan. He has published more than 250 peer-reviewed papers; received numerous grants, including from the National Institutes of Health and the National Science Foundation; and contributed to several textbooks.

Articles by Alan Kadish
Opinion: The Reproductive Technology Advances No One Asked For
John D. Loike and Alan Kadish | Jun 22, 2022 | 4 min read
Cloning and parthenogenesis of humans wouldn’t align with bioethical principles.
brain activity brainex perfusion
Opinion: Test Brain-Reviving Technology in Infants First
John D. Loike and Alan Kadish | Jul 9, 2019 | 3 min read
If a system tested in decapitated pigs ever gets to human clinical trials, neuroscientific and ethical reasons point to testing babies before adults.
Opinion: Three-Parent Embryos—A Slippery Slope?
John D. Loike and Alan Kadish | Jun 14, 2018 | 4 min read
The use of pronuclear transfer to treat infertility must first be backed by evidence it can work in cases where parents seek to avoid mitochondrial mutations.
