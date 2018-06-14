Alan Kadish is president of the Touro University System, the largest Jewish-sponsored educational institution in the United States. Before becoming Touro’s second president in March 2010, Kadish distinguished himself as a cardiologist, teacher, researcher, and administrator. A graduate of the Albert Einstein College of Medicine at Yeshiva University, he received postdoctoral training at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital, an affiliate of Harvard Medical School, and at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, where he was a fellow in cardiology. He is board certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular disease, and cardiac electrophysiology.

Prior to joining Touro in 2009 as senior provost and chief operating officer, Kadish taught at the University of Michigan and held a 19-year tenure at Northwestern University. He served Northwestern as the Chester and Deborah Cooley Professor of Medicine, the senior associate chief of the cardiology division, and director of the Cardiovascular Clinical Trials unit, and sat on the finance and investment committees of the Northwestern clinical practice plan. He has published more than 250 peer-reviewed papers; received numerous grants, including from the National Institutes of Health and the National Science Foundation; and contributed to several textbooks.