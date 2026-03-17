Andrea (Andy) Uhlig is a Research Associate for the Pandemic Center at Brown University School of Public Health. She primarily works on infectious disease tracking, and studies on advance warning and response methods. She previously worked at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in the Environmental Health and Engineering Department focusing on researching non-animal alternatives in toxicology studies. Andrea received her MHS in Environmental Health Sciences and a certificate in Public Policy and Risk Assessment in 2019. She completed her undergraduate degree from James Madison University in Public Health Education in 2018.