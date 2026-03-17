Andrea Uhlig smiles in a headshot against a brown background.

Andrea Uhlig

Andrea (Andy) Uhlig is a Research Associate for the Pandemic Center at Brown University School of Public Health. She primarily works on infectious disease tracking, and studies on advance warning and response methods. She previously worked at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in the Environmental Health and Engineering Department focusing on researching non-animal alternatives in toxicology studies. Andrea received her MHS in Environmental Health Sciences and a certificate in Public Policy and Risk Assessment in 2019. She completed her undergraduate degree from James Madison University in Public Health Education in 2018.

Articles by Andrea Uhlig

A young boy has a measles rash covering his face and neck.

Pandemic Researchers See Measles Resurgence as a Grim Omen

July digest cover
July 2026

Polyacrylamide Gels Turn into Mini Sculptures

Instead of discarding used polyacrylamide gels, biochemist Palina Kot reshapes them into artworks that reflect the realities of scientific research.

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Automated liquid handler with a 96-well plate for sample or library preparation.

The Upstream Bottleneck in NGS Workflows

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Get Hooked on Automated Buffer Exchange with Lil' Tuna

Get Hooked on Automated Buffer Exchange with Lil' Tuna

Unchained Labs
Automating Nucleic Acid Extraction for Clinical Genomics

Automating Nucleic Acid Extraction for Clinical Genomics

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Scaling Organ-on-a-Chip Technology for Human-Relevant Drug Discovery

Scaling Organ-on-a-Chip Technology for Human-Relevant Drug Discovery

Emulate

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OrganaBio Expands Rapid PBMC Processing to San Diego at Excellos Labs

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Bio-Rad Launches Vericheck ddPCR Kits Compatible with QX700 Platform for Biopharma Quality Control and Cell and Gene Therapy Workflows

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Eppendorf Focuses Outreach Programmes to Advance STEM Education in Europe

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Lonza Expands Strategic Collaboration with Leading US Biopharmaceutical Company