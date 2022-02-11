ADVERTISEMENT
Anna Napolitano, PhD

Anna Napolitano is a freelance science writer based in London with bylines in several outlets. As a PhD student and as a postdoc, she published several peer-reviewed papers in the immunology field. She then earned a post-graduate certificate in science communication from the University of the West of England and now works as a science writer, editor, and communicator. She collaborated with Mosaic Science, Wellcome Trust’s online open-access long-form publication, and regularly writes for The Naked Scientists and Nature Italy. Read more of her work at annanapolitano.com.

The image illustrates the relationship between the brain and gut in humans.
A Novel Tool to Explore the Gut-brain Connection
Anna Napolitano, PhD | Aug 28, 2023 | 3 min read
Scientists used a vibrating capsule to assess people’s gut sensitivities and understand how the brain interprets these signals.  
Artist&rsquo;s rendering of bright orange <em >E. coli&nbsp;</em>bacteria
New Synthetic E. coli Is Immune to Bacteriophage Infection
Anna Napolitano, PhD | Mar 30, 2023 | 3 min read
Self-contained synthetic E. coli resistant to viral infection could prove invaluable to the biotechnology industry by increasing product consistency and reducing safety concerns. 
Illustration showing rod-shaped Mycobacterium tuberculosis bacteria in the lungs of a person with tuberculosis
Delayed T cell Response Allows Tuberculosis to Gain Foothold in Monkeys
Anna Napolitano, PhD | Jun 1, 2022 | 5 min read
The results could help guide the design of new vaccines for the disease.
A model of a brain made of many stacked, thin layers of brightly-colored material.
Neurons Damaged in Dementia Recognize Interruptions to Patterns
Anna Napolitano, PhD | Mar 16, 2022 | 4 min read
A new study reveals a network of neurons that, when disrupted, impairs adaptation to new circumstances in several types of dementia.
health care provider standing in front of gynecology stirrups holding swabs for Pap smear
DNA Methylation Could Predict Ovarian, Breast Cancers
Anna Napolitano, PhD | Feb 11, 2022 | 5 min read
A pair of new studies finds that analyzing material from a Pap smear can reveal tumor risk in distant parts of the body, potentially allowing early interventions.
