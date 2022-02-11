Anna Napolitano, PhD

Anna Napolitano is a freelance science writer based in London with bylines in several outlets. As a PhD student and as a postdoc, she published several peer-reviewed papers in the immunology field. She then earned a post-graduate certificate in science communication from the University of the West of England and now works as a science writer, editor, and communicator. She collaborated with Mosaic Science, Wellcome Trust’s online open-access long-form publication, and regularly writes for The Naked Scientists and Nature Italy. Read more of her work at annanapolitano.com .