Dr. C. Aravinda, MD DNB MNAMS is a public health physician, diabetologist, and academic with over 11 years of experience, having screened more than 1.2 hundred thousand children under child welfare program for community health. He serves as a Basic Medical Scientist on the Institutional Ethics Committee at Ariyalur Medical College, Tamil Nadu, India. He has worked as Block Medical Officer in Nagapattinam and is currently a Senior Assistant Professor at department of Community Medicine Thanjavur Medical College, Tamil Nadu, India, and a regular science writer for national dailies, including The Hindu.