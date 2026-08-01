Azadeh Nasuhidehnavi joined the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences at Binghamton University in 2024. She earned her doctorate in cell biology, physiology and neuroimmunology at Rutgers Biomedical School. Her research focused on the intricate interactions between host and parasite within the nervous system, with a particular emphasis on unraveling the molecular and cellular mechanisms driving cerebral immune responses during Toxoplasma gondii infection.

Following her doctorate, she pursued postdoctoral research in the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry at the University of Oklahoma. There, she focused on immunometabolic responses in parasitic diseases, applying cutting-edge metabolomic techniques to uncover the metabolic pathways regulated by immune responses during Trypanosoma cruzi infection. Her work integrated untargeted metabolomics, bioinformatics and immune regulation to provide new insights into the immune-metabolic crosstalk in infectious diseases. She continued her postdoctoral training at the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation, where she investigated how regulating metabolic pathways alters cardiac immune responses in age-related cardiac diseases, including heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. Her research sought to elucidate the role of metabolic dysfunction in triggering and sustaining immune responses in chronic cardiometabolic disorders, with the potential to inform the development of novel therapeutic strategies.

Currently, Nasuhidehnavi research focuses on understanding how immunometabolic responses accelerate aging processes in parasitic diseases and how immune responses during cardiometabolic diseases contribute to the aging process. Her work aims to bridge the gap between infectious disease research and aging, with implications for advancing therapeutic approaches in both fields.