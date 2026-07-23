Beth Ann Malow wears a blue shirt with glasses and a necklace in a photo taken outdoors.

Beth Ann Malow, MD

Beth Ann Malow, MD is a Professor of Neurology and Pediatrics at Vanderbilt University. My research has focused on the impact of treating sleep disorders on neurological disease, and in autism, although I have also become involved in recent years in mitigating vaccine hesitancy and enhancing climate change communication. I hold an endowed chair, the Burry Chair in Cognitive Childhood Development and serve as Vice Chair for Academic Affairs in our Department of Neurology. In addition to conducting my own NIH and foundation-funded patient-oriented research, I have taken an active role in facilitating patient-oriented research through my involvement as Director of Clinical Translational Research for the Vanderbilt Kennedy Center for Developmental Disabilities. I direct the Vanderbilt Sleep Disorders Division. My pursuits outside of work involve being a national moderator for Braver Angels, focused on bridging the political divide. I am also an active member of Toastmasters International.

Articles by Beth Ann Malow, MD

Blue alarm clocks are shown on the left side of the image against a bright orange background.

Daylight Saving Time Change Gets Another Debate

July digest cover
July 2026

Polyacrylamide Gels Turn into Mini Sculptures

Instead of discarding used polyacrylamide gels, biochemist Palina Kot reshapes them into artworks that reflect the realities of scientific research.

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Mapping Clonal Mosaicism in Aging Tissues

Mapping Clonal Mosaicism in Aging Tissues

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Advancing Skin Research With Scalable 3D Human Skin Organoids

Advancing Skin Research With Scalable 3D Human Skin Organoids

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Characterizing Gene Therapy Vectors With Analytical Ultracentrifugation

Characterizing Gene Therapy Vectors With Analytical Ultracentrifugation

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Understanding How the Tumor Microenvironment Reshapes Anti-Tumor Immunity

Understanding How the Tumor Microenvironment Reshapes Anti-Tumor Immunity

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