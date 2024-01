Bethany Brookshire is a science journalist and author of Pests: How Humans Create Animal Villains, forthcoming from Ecco on December 6. Her work has appeared in Science News, Scientific American, The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Atlantic, Sierra, and other outlets. She is a host of the podcast Science for the People. Bethany holds a PhD in Physiology and Pharmacology from Wake Forest University School of Medicine.