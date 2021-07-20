ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
head shot of smiling woman

Bianca Nogrady

Bianca Nogrady is a freelance science journalist and author who is yet to meet a piece of research she doesn't find fascinating. In addition to The Scientist, her words have appeared in outlets including Nature, The Atlantic, Wired UK, The Guardian, Undark, MIT Technology Review, and the BMJ. She is also author of Climate Change: How We Can Get To Carbon Zero, The End: The Human Experience Of Death, editor of the 2019 and 2015 Best Australian Science Writing anthologies, and coauthor of The Sixth Wave: How To Succeed In A Resource-Limited World. She is based in Sydney, Australia.

Articles by Bianca Nogrady
Newborn baby rats lie in a basket
Mother’s Circadian Rhythms Mirrored in Fetal Rat Brains
Bianca Nogrady | Sep 12, 2022 | 2 min read
Before their own central clocks develop, the brains of fetal rats detect their mother’s metabolic cycle to help regulate the expression of certain genes.
A California coyote above Santa Monica beach
Human Gut Bacteria Show Up in Urban Wildlife
Bianca Nogrady | Sep 12, 2022 | 2 min read
The gut microbiomes of city-dwelling animals, including coyotes, lizards, and birds, show similarities to those found in humans who also live in urban environments.
spikes of white coral underwater
Great Barrier Reef Suffers Sixth Mass Bleaching in Two Decades
Bianca Nogrady | May 14, 2022 | 2 min read
A survey showed that 91 percent of the reef experienced bleaching despite this year’s cooler, wetter conditions associated with the La Niña weather pattern.
hands of a person checking their blood glucose level with a monitor
Growing Evidence Ties COVID-19 to Diabetes Risk
Bianca Nogrady | May 3, 2022 | 7 min read
Studies suggest SARS-CoV-2 infection could trigger the development of diabetes in some people, even those with no other risk factors.
Bacteria on the skin
Biotech Tries Manipulating the Skin Microbiome
Bianca Nogrady | Apr 18, 2022 | 8 min read
Researchers are revealing the complexity of the microbial community living on the body—and paving the way for new bacteria-targeting treatments for acne and other dermatological conditions.
outside view of flooded research greenhouses
Flooding and Storms Wreak Havoc for Australian Scientists
Bianca Nogrady | Mar 4, 2022 | 4 min read
Record-breaking rainfall has caused widespread flooding and devastation in Queensland and New South Wales, forcing the closure of some university campuses.
Shot of a young woman using a computer while working in a laboratory
Pandemic Amplifies Postdoc Struggles
Bianca Nogrady | Dec 28, 2021 | 9 min read
Postdoctoral fellows faced challenges before COVID-19 changed the way academia functions, and these early career scientists report that things have only gotten harder.
elongated blue bacterial cells on a reddish-brown background
Gut Microbiome May Help or Hinder Defenses Against SARS-CoV-2
Bianca Nogrady | Aug 31, 2021 | 7 min read
The health of the microbial community is associated with COVID-19 severity, but it’s not yet clear if the relationship is causal.
illustration of multiple clocks arranged in the shape of a brain
How Early-Morning Light Exposure Makes Mice Less Depressed
Bianca Nogrady | Jul 22, 2021 | 4 min read
A light-sensitive gene involved in regulating the body clock may also influence mood, mediating the effect of light.
black mice in clear plastic cages with bedding
Australian Research Faces Impending Scarcity of Lab Rodents
Bianca Nogrady | Jul 20, 2021 | 7 min read
The Australian biomedical research community is stunned by the announced wind-down of the country’s biggest supplier of mice and rats.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT