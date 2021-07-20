Bianca Nogrady is a freelance science journalist and author who is yet to meet a piece of research she doesn't find fascinating. In addition to The Scientist, her words have appeared in outlets including Nature, The Atlantic, Wired UK, The Guardian, Undark, MIT Technology Review, and the BMJ. She is also author of Climate Change: How We Can Get To Carbon Zero, The End: The Human Experience Of Death, editor of the 2019 and 2015 Best Australian Science Writing anthologies, and coauthor of The Sixth Wave: How To Succeed In A Resource-Limited World. She is based in Sydney, Australia.