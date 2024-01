Bill Sullivan is the Showalter Professor of Pharmacology and Toxicology at Indiana University School of Medicine and author of Pleased to Meet Me: Genes, Germs, and the Curious Forces That Make Us Who We Are. An award-winning researcher, teacher, and science communicator, Bill has been featured in a wide variety of outlets, has published more than 100 papers in scientific journals, and has written for National Geographic, Discover, Scientific American, The Scientist, and more.