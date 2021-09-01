ADVERTISEMENT
Bob Grant

From 2017 to 2022, Bob Grant was Editor in Chief of The Scientist, where he started in 2007 as a Staff Writer. Before joining the team, he worked as a reporter at Audubon and earned a master’s degree in science journalism from New York University. In his previous life, he pursued a career in science, getting a bachelor’s degree in wildlife biology from Montana State University and a master’s degree in marine biology from the College of Charleston in South Carolina. Bob edited Reading Frames and other sections of the magazine.

Articles by Bob Grant
Medical test tube and glass flask with mouse on the desk
Insights Abound Even at Journey’s End
Bob Grant | Dec 14, 2022 | 3 min read
Although my time at The Scientist has drawn to a close, I am consistently surprised by science.
Nebula
Wonders Without, Wonders Within
Bob Grant | Sep 14, 2022 | 3 min read
As humanity peers ever further into the cosmos, the similarities and differences between our universe and our inner workings emerge.
Illustration of a crowd of people wearing protective masks
Once More Unto the Breach
Bob Grant | May 31, 2022 | 4 min read
Notes from my first in-person mega-conference in two years
Vector abstract world around coronavirus macro illustration.
Living the Life Pandemic
Bob Grant | Mar 16, 2022 | 3 min read
The first part of 2022 is giving us a glimpse of humanity’s future relationship with COVID-19.
old-fashioned, black and white alarm clock with words "the end"
Editorial: When Will This Pandemic Officially End?
Bob Grant | Mar 11, 2022 | 4 min read
And does it even matter?
Logo and tagline for TS Digest
Introducing TS Digest
Bob Grant | Dec 6, 2021 | 2 min read
The Scientist is embarking on a new publishing journey, and you, dear reader, are invited to join.
New ideas and imagination Creativity and inspiration Technological innovation.
Innovations that Matter
Bob Grant | Dec 1, 2021 | 3 min read
Scientific advances almost always have the potential to benefit human lives. In times like these, they have the power to save them.
Double exposure of woman hands working on computer and DNA hologram drawing
Brave New Publishing World
Bob Grant | Nov 1, 2021 | 4 min read
Preprints are likely here to stay. The press, the public, and the research community must adapt to this relatively recent model of scientific publishing if we are to extract its benefits while avoiding its pitfalls.
Watercolour illustration of a figure
Our Aching Brains
Bob Grant | Oct 1, 2021 | 3 min read
COVID-19 has killed more than 4 million people around the globe and has sickened many millions more. The neurological toll on those of us continuing to live through the pandemic may stretch years or decades into the uncertain future.
Image of an abstract Earth view from space with fiber optic cables rising from major cities.
Delta Blues
Bob Grant | Sep 1, 2021 | 3 min read
Humanity was hoping to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic this year. But viruses have plenty of tools at their disposal, and we should plan for a long-term future in which SARS-CoV-2 is a persistent threat.
