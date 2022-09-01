Brianna Chrisman is a final-year PhD student in the Department of Bioengineering at Stanford University. In her research, she uses non-reference human DNA sequences to better understand viral, metagenomic, and genetic diversity.
Brianna Chrisman and Jordan Eizenga | Sep 1, 2022 | 10+ min read
Thirty years out from the start of the Human Genome Project, researchers have finally finished sequencing the full 3 billion bases of a person’s genetic code. But even a complete reference genome has its shortcomings.