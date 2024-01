Brittany McWilliams is a freelance writer and science historian. She holds a master’s in history from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. While pursuing her degree, she found a passion for unraveling the complex narrative that is the history of medicine. She plans to pursue a PhD in the history of science and medicine, but for now she spends her time writing at her home in Boston. Her work has also appeared in Lady Science, Contingent Magazine, and CommonWealth Magazine.