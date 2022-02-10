ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
headshot of a smiling young man

Bryce Kassalow

Bryce Kassalow is a recent graduate of Georgetown University and an aspiring MD.

Articles by Bryce Kassalow
sign reading "bio-security precautions, no unauthorized personnel"
Opinion: Coronavirus and Regulating Access to High-Risk Pathogens
Michael Parker, Shreya Kalra, and Bryce Kassalow | Feb 10, 2022 | 10+ min read
Overbearing restrictions on research into toxins and pathogens such as SARS-CoV-2 could undermine public health and security in the long run.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT