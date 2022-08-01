Carla B. Green, PhD, is a Distinguished Scholar in Neuroscience and Professor in the Department of Neuroscience, Peter O’ Donnell Jr. Brain Institute, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. She received a BS in 1984 and an MS in 1986 at Southwest Missouri State University, and a PhD in the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at the University of Kansas Medical Center in 1991. She stayed there to do her postdoctoral training in the Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology. Her current lab at the Peter O’ Donnell Jr. Brain Institute studies the molecular mechanism of the mammalian circadian clock and how it controls rhythmic physiology. She originally identified the rhythmic gene Nocturnin and demonstrated that this gene encodes an NADP(H) phosphatase, an enzyme that converts NADP(H) to NAD(H). Her studies of Nocturnin function have led to the discovery that the protein it encodes is a key circadian regulator of lipid metabolism and oxidative stress responses. She is the author of more than 100 scientific publications, the recipient of the C. J. Herrick Award in 1990 and the Karl Kirchgessner Foundation Research Award in 1998, and was elected a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science in 2005.