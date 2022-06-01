Clare Watson is a freelance science journalist and fact-checker with a background in biomedical science. In addition to The Scientist, her work has appeared in Nature, Undark, The Guardian, Hakai Magazine, Cosmos, Australian Geographic, and the 2021 Best Australian Science Writing anthology. From her home south of Sydney, Australia, she writes about everything from energy deficiencies in elite athletes and seafood fraud to the hype about hydrogen and stem cell therapies. Read more of her work at www.clarewatson.com.au.