Conchita Fraguas Bringas holds a BSc (Hons) degree in Biological Sciences from the University of Dundee in Scotland. During her time at Dundee, she was a writer for the students’ magazine, The Magdalen, conducting interviews that featured scientific industry professionals, climate activists and a Nobel laureate. She is part of the Copenhagen Bioscience PhD program, for which she studies at the University of Copenhagen, and is a past member of the Nilsson group at the university’s Novo Nordisk Foundation Center for Protein Research, where she studied short linear motifs in the context of phosphatase signaling. She is now based at the Sakamoto group at the Novo Nordisk Foundation Center for Basic Metabolic Research, where she studies the signaling mechanisms regulating energy metabolism.