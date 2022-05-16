ADVERTISEMENT
Photo of Conchita Fraguas Bringas

Conchita Fraguas Bringas

Conchita Fraguas Bringas holds a BSc (Hons) degree in Biological Sciences from the University of Dundee in Scotland. During her time at Dundee, she was a writer for the students’ magazine, The Magdalen, conducting interviews that featured scientific industry professionals, climate activists and a Nobel laureate. She is part of the Copenhagen Bioscience PhD program, for which she studies at the University of Copenhagen, and is a past member of the Nilsson group at the university’s Novo Nordisk Foundation Center for Protein Research, where she studied short linear motifs in the context of phosphatase signaling. She is now based at the Sakamoto group at the Novo Nordisk Foundation Center for Basic Metabolic Research, where she studies the signaling mechanisms regulating energy metabolism.

Articles by Conchita Fraguas Bringas
Infographic about SLiMs in SARS-CoV-2 Infection
Infographic: Short Protein Motifs’ Role in SARS-CoV-2 Infection
Conchita Fraguas Bringas and Jakob Nilsson | May 16, 2022 | 4 min read
Known as SLiMs, these stretches of up to 10 amino acids play notable roles in cell biology, including responses to viral invasion.
Conceptual image of coronavirus, SARS?Cov?2 infects a human cell
Viruses Target Super-Short Protein Motifs to Disrupt Host Biology
Conchita Fraguas Bringas and Jakob Nilsson | May 16, 2022 | 10+ min read
Only recently appreciated as critical components of cellular functions, unstructured stretches of amino acids called SLiMs are key to viral-host interactions.
