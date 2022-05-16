David George Haskell is a writer and a biologist. His latest book, Sounds Wild and Broken, explores the story of sound on Earth. His previous books, The Forest Unseen and The Songs of Trees, are acclaimed for their integration of science, poetry, and rich attention to the living world. Among their honors are the National Academies’ Best Book Award, John Burroughs Medal, finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, Iris Book Award, Reed Environmental Writing Award, National Outdoor Book Award for Natural History Literature, and runner-up for the PEN/E. O. Wilson Literary Science Writing Award. Haskell received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Oxford and his doctorate from Cornell University. He is a Guggenheim Fellow and William R. Kenan Jr. Professor at Sewanee: The University of the South in Tennessee.