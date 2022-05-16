ADVERTISEMENT
A black and white photo of author David Haskell

David George Haskell

David George Haskell is a writer and a biologist. His latest book, Sounds Wild and Broken, explores the story of sound on Earth. His previous books, The Forest Unseen and The Songs of Trees, are acclaimed for their integration of science, poetry, and rich attention to the living world. Among their honors are the National Academies’ Best Book Award, John Burroughs Medal, finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, Iris Book Award, Reed Environmental Writing Award, National Outdoor Book Award for Natural History Literature, and runner-up for the PEN/E. O. Wilson Literary Science Writing Award. Haskell received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Oxford and his doctorate from Cornell University. He is a Guggenheim Fellow and William R. Kenan Jr. Professor at Sewanee: The University of the South in Tennessee. 

Articles by David George Haskell
A fossil imprint of the stridulatory apparatus from an extinct cricket species
Listen to Extinct Crickets Chirp
David George Haskell | May 16, 2022 | 4 min read
The land’s first known singer may have sounded like a raspier version of today’s familiar insect fiddlers.
