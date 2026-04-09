David Hu wears a light-colored shirt in front of a computer in a laboratory space.

David Hu, PhD

David Hu is a Professor of Mechanical Engineering and Biology and Adjunct Professor of Physics at Georgia Institute of Technology. He earned degrees in mathematics and mechanical engineering from M.I.T. and was a National Science Foundation (NSF) Postdoctoral Fellow at New York University. He is a recipient of the American Physical Society Fellowship, the Ig Nobel Prize in Physics (twice), the NSF CAREER award, and the Science Communication Award from American Institute of Physics. He sits on the editorial boards of Proceedings of the Royal Society B and Journal of Experimental Biology. He is the author of two books "How to walk on water and climb up walls," (Princeton University Press) and "The P Word" (Science, Naturally). He lives with his wife and two children in Atlanta, Georgia.

Articles by David Hu, PhD

Trajectories of mosquitoes are shown in green as they fly around a human target in grey.

One Human Faced 100 Hungry Mosquitoes to Model Where They Bite

July digest cover
July 2026

Polyacrylamide Gels Turn into Mini Sculptures

Instead of discarding used polyacrylamide gels, biochemist Palina Kot reshapes them into artworks that reflect the realities of scientific research.

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The Upstream Bottleneck in NGS Workflows

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Get Hooked on Automated Buffer Exchange with Lil' Tuna

Get Hooked on Automated Buffer Exchange with Lil' Tuna

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Automating Nucleic Acid Extraction for Clinical Genomics

Automating Nucleic Acid Extraction for Clinical Genomics

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Scaling Organ-on-a-Chip Technology for Human-Relevant Drug Discovery

Scaling Organ-on-a-Chip Technology for Human-Relevant Drug Discovery

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OrganaBio Expands Rapid PBMC Processing to San Diego at Excellos Labs

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Bio-Rad Launches Vericheck ddPCR Kits Compatible with QX700 Platform for Biopharma Quality Control and Cell and Gene Therapy Workflows

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Eppendorf Focuses Outreach Programmes to Advance STEM Education in Europe

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Lonza Expands Strategic Collaboration with Leading US Biopharmaceutical Company