David Hu is a Professor of Mechanical Engineering and Biology and Adjunct Professor of Physics at Georgia Institute of Technology. He earned degrees in mathematics and mechanical engineering from M.I.T. and was a National Science Foundation (NSF) Postdoctoral Fellow at New York University. He is a recipient of the American Physical Society Fellowship, the Ig Nobel Prize in Physics (twice), the NSF CAREER award, and the Science Communication Award from American Institute of Physics. He sits on the editorial boards of Proceedings of the Royal Society B and Journal of Experimental Biology. He is the author of two books "How to walk on water and climb up walls," (Princeton University Press) and "The P Word" (Science, Naturally). He lives with his wife and two children in Atlanta, Georgia.