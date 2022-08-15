David M. Peña-Guzmán is associate professor of humanities and liberal studies at San Francisco State University. He specializes in animal studies, philosophy of consciousness, bioethics, history and philosophy of science, and continental European philosophy. He the author of multiple articles on science and philosophy and a coauthor of Chimpanzee Rights: The Philosophers’ Brief (2019). His research on animals has been featured by CNN, The New York Times, Forbes, and VICE. Peña-Guzmán is also the cohost of Overthink, a public philosophy podcast that makes philosophical concepts and theories accessible to the general public. Listen to an Overthink episode about When Animals Dream at overthinkpodcast.com, or read an excerpt of the book at the-scientist.com.