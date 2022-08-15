ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
A black and white photo of David M. Pena-Guzman

David M. Peña-Guzmán

David M. Peña-Guzmán is associate professor of humanities and liberal studies at San Francisco State University. He specializes in animal studies, philosophy of consciousness, bioethics, history and philosophy of science, and continental European philosophy. He the author of multiple articles on science and philosophy and a coauthor of Chimpanzee Rights: The Philosophers’ Brief (2019). His research on animals has been featured by CNN, The New York Times, Forbes, and VICE. Peña-Guzmán is also the cohost of Overthink, a public philosophy podcast that makes philosophical concepts and theories accessible to the general public. Listen to an Overthink episode about When Animals Dream at overthinkpodcast.com, or read an excerpt of the book at the-scientist.com.

Articles by David M. Peña-Guzmán
Cover of When Animals Dream: A colourful illustration of an octopus.&lt;br&gt;&lt;br&gt;
Book Excerpt from When Animals Dream
David M. Peña-Guzmán | Aug 25, 2022 | 3 min read
In Chapter 1, “The Science of Animal Dreams,” author David M. Peña-Guzmán relays the history of researchers digging into the mental realities of nonhuman brains.
Cover of When Animals Dream: A colourful illustration of an octopus.<br><br>
Opinion: Animal Dreaming Should Give Us Ethical Pause
David M. Peña-Guzmán | Aug 15, 2022 | 4 min read
Research shows that humans aren’t the only animals whose imaginations run wild while they sleep.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT