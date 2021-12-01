Devin A. Reese, PhD

Devin A. Reese is a science writer based in Alexandria, Virginia. She has a bachelor's degree in ethology from Harvard University and a Ph.D. in integrative biology from the University of California, Berkeley. Devin moved from research to science communication via a Science and Diplomacy postdoctoral fellowship with AAAS. She is currently an Executive Editor of Natural History (magazine) and a regular freelance writer, including for Complexly, WWF, Cricket Media, A Pass Education, Virginia Master Naturalists, ESAL, and other science communication organizations. See Devin's work here: https://writers.work/ devinareese