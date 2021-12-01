ADVERTISEMENT
Devin A. Reese, PhD

Devin A. Reese is a science writer based in Alexandria, Virginia. She has a bachelor's degree in ethology from Harvard University and a Ph.D. in integrative biology from the University of California, Berkeley. Devin moved from research to science communication via a Science and Diplomacy postdoctoral fellowship with AAAS. She is currently an Executive Editor of Natural History (magazine) and a regular freelance writer, including for Complexly, WWF, Cricket Media, A Pass Education, Virginia Master Naturalists, ESAL, and other science communication organizations. See Devin's work here: https://writers.work/devinareese 

Articles by Devin A. Reese, PhD
Person in a black, beaked robe (left) and man in a black tunic (right), flanking a red coat of arms
Masking Up, 1619 to Present
Devin A. Reese, PhD | Jul 5, 2022 | 3 min read
Putting on a mask to protect oneself and others against disease is nothing new, nor is resistance to mask-wearing, but mask designs have changed considerably from their first iterations.
A photo of a triple-negative breast cancer cell
A Fasting-Mimicking Diet Thwarts Breast Cancer in Mice
Devin A. Reese, PhD | Mar 1, 2022 | 2 min read
Coupling a diet low in calories, sugar, and protein with existing cancer drugs treats triple-negative breast cancer in mice, and low blood glucose is associated with better cancer outcomes in human patients.
Photo of a tiger moth
Antibiotics Given to Moths Spur Upregulation of Growth Genes
Devin A. Reese, PhD | Mar 1, 2022 | 2 min read
A new study has identified a molecular tradeoff between growth and immunity in moths in response to the administration of subtherapeutic doses of antibiotics, a common practice in animal husbandry.
The man-of-war fish (Nomeus gronovii), a species of medusafish, near the tentacles of a siphonophore.
Medusafishes Are Grouped by Shared, Odd Traits: Study
Devin A. Reese, PhD | Dec 1, 2021 | 2 min read
Shared features, such as thick, slimy skin and a throat filled with teeth, suggest that medusafishes are all related.
