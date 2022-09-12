Dhun Sethna, MD, is a cardiologist who has practiced for 15 years as a clinical and academic cardiac anesthesiologist. He has served on the senior academic staff at major medical centers including the Cleveland Clinic, Carilion Clinic, and Cedars Sinai Medical Center. After medical school in Mumbai, India, he completed his medical residency at Mount Sinai Hospital Services, New York, and his cardiology and cardiac anesthesia fellowships at Cedars Sinai in Los Angeles, and the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, respectively. Sethna published his book Investing Smart (McGraw Hill) soon after earning his MBA from Edinburgh Business School in Scotland. He has also authored two books on classical music for beginners. He has published peer-reviewed research in professional journals and written more than twelve book chapters. He also contributed to Braunwald’s Heart Disease: A Textbook of Cardiovascular Medicine.