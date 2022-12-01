ADVERTISEMENT
Dominique Roche

Dominique Roche is an ecologist with a keen interest in meta-research (research on research). His work is funded by a Marie Skłodowska-Curie Fellowship from the European Commission to investigate how open data help improve transparency, reproducibility, and collaboration in science. He is the president of the Society for Open, Reliable, and Transparent Ecology and Evolutionary biology (www.sortee.org), a member of the Living Data Project of the Canadian Institute of Ecology and Evolution, and a member of the Canadian National Committee for CODATA.

Illustration of two locks; one being unlocked.
Opinion: The Promise and Plight of Open Data
Ilias Berberi and Dominique Roche | Dec 1, 2022 | 4 min read
Open science serves to make the research process more transparent. But we are still waiting to realize the fruits of open-data policies at scientific journals.
