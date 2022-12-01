Dominique Roche is an ecologist with a keen interest in meta-research (research on research). His work is funded by a Marie Skłodowska-Curie Fellowship from the European Commission to investigate how open data help improve transparency, reproducibility, and collaboration in science. He is the president of the Society for Open, Reliable, and Transparent Ecology and Evolutionary biology (www.sortee.org), a member of the Living Data Project of the Canadian Institute of Ecology and Evolution, and a member of the Canadian National Committee for CODATA.