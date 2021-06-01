ADVERTISEMENT
Emma is a Florida-based freelance journalist and regular contributor for The Scientist. A graduate of Boston University’s Science and Medical Journalism Master’s Degree program, Emma has been covering microbiology, molecular biology, neuroscience, health, and anything else that makes her wonder since 2016. She studied neuroscience in college, but even before causing a few mishaps and explosions in the chemistry lab, she knew she preferred a career in scientific reporting to one in scientific research.

Composite image of earliest humans and wooly mammoths
New Evidence Complicates the Story of the Peopling of the Americas
Emma Yasinski | May 2, 2022 | 10+ min read
New techniques have shown that people reached the New World far earlier than the long-standing estimate of 13,000 years ago, but scientists still debate exactly when humans arrived on the continent—and how.
Illustrated map showing where evidence was found of the earliest humans
Infographic: Mixed Evidence on Human Occupation of the Americas
Emma Yasinski | May 2, 2022 | 3 min read
Diverse lines of evidence point to humans’ presence in the New World long before the dawn of Clovis culture. But rewriting this chapter of human history raises many questions about how these early people came to inhabit these continents.
Small group of Scimitar-horned oryx
Tool Identifies Likely Reservoir Species for SARS-CoV-2
Emma Yasinski | Nov 16, 2021 | 4 min read
Researchers used sequencing data and phenotypic traits to predict which of 5,400 species were most likely to be susceptible to contracting and spreading the virus back to humans.
two people in scrubs in front of downed trees
Louisiana Scientists Are Still Reeling from Ida
Emma Yasinski | Sep 14, 2021 | 3 min read
Some Louisiana research centers lost samples and reagents, and with power only just now being restored, there’s a long road ahead to full recovery.
two doctors looking at a medical monitor showing electrodes being inserted near a person's spinal cord
Low Frequency Electric Stimulation Can Treat Back Pain: Study
Emma Yasinski | Sep 2, 2021 | 3 min read
Patients in a small trial said their chronic pain improved an average of 90 percent over the course of 15 days, but returned shortly after the electrical stimulation sessions ended.
artistic drawing of neuron filled with tau proteins
Genes for Alcohol Use Disorder and Alzheimer’s Risk Overlap: Study
Emma Yasinski | Aug 24, 2021 | 4 min read
Genetic, transcriptomic, and epigenetic data reveal molecular mechanisms tying these disorders to each other and to immune disfunction.
a man kneels at a pew, praying
Religion on the Brain
Emma Yasinski | Jul 13, 2021 | 6 min read
Researchers in a small but growing field search for neural correlates of religiosity and spirituality.
Stress Paralyzes Immune Cells
Emma Yasinski | Jul 1, 2021 | 2 min read
Scientists show that an influx of noradrenaline can halt immune cells in mice.
a white menstrual pad with pink and yellow spotting
Threads Embedded in Pads and Tampons Can Diagnose Yeast Infection
Emma Yasinski | Jun 15, 2021 | 3 min read
The material turns bright pink when it comes in contact with an enzyme produced by the fungus Candida albicans.
Mucosal Vaccines Protect Mice from Viruses, Cancer
Emma Yasinski | Jun 1, 2021 | 2 min read
Scientists use a protein found in mucus membranes to ferry vaccines to the lymph nodes.
