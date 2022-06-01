ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Gigi Gronvall

Gigi Gronvall

Gigi Gronvall is a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security and an associate professor in the Department of Environmental Health and Engineering at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. She is an immunologist by training. Gronvall is a recent recipient of a Medal for Exceptional Public Service from the Office of the Secretary of Defense, the second-highest award presented to noncareer federal employees, for her service on the Department of Defense Threat Reduction Advisory Committee from 2010–2020.

Articles by Gigi Gronvall
A transmission electron microscopic image of a tissue section containing variola virus particles, the pathogen responsible for causing smallpox in humans
Opinion: Destroy All Samples of the Smallpox Virus
Gigi Gronvall and Tara Kirk Sell | Jun 1, 2022 | 3 min read
With a global alarm ringing because of an unprecedented outbreak of monkeypox, we should also consider a different but closely related viral threat.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT