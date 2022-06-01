Gigi Gronvall is a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security and an associate professor in the Department of Environmental Health and Engineering at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. She is an immunologist by training. Gronvall is a recent recipient of a Medal for Exceptional Public Service from the Office of the Secretary of Defense, the second-highest award presented to noncareer federal employees, for her service on the Department of Defense Threat Reduction Advisory Committee from 2010–2020.