Giulia Wegner is a socio?environmental researcher at the Wildlife Conservation Research Unit (WildCRU) of the University of Oxford, UK. She has worked for several NGOs managing projects on rural communities’ and indigenous populations’ environmental rights, wildlife conservation, and sustainable development, mainly in sub?Saharan Africa. She has collaborated on projects and publications for the development of global environmental sustainability policies, with international organizations such as the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES), the Critical Ecosystem Partnership Fund (CEPF), and Bioversity International. She also works with the use of performing arts for socio?environmental sensitization. For a list of publications see https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Giulia-Wegner/research.