Giulio Formenti

Giulio is a postdoc in the Jarvis lab. He has an undergraduate background as a naturalist, but also worked in molecular and cell biology. He received his PhD in environmental sciences at the University of Milan in Italy, with a thesis focused on genetics and genomics. As Bioinformatics Lead at the Vertebrate Genome Lab, he currently works on genome assembly and evaluation for the Vertebrate Genomes Project (VGP). He is in charge of the VGP training group, which seeks to teach undergraduates, graduate students, and researchers in learning the craftsmanship of genome assembly.