Guy German smiles in a headshot.

Guy German, PhD

Guy German, PhD is an Associate Professor in the Department of Biomedical Engineering with courtesy appointments in the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences and the Decker School of Nursing at Binghamton University, State University of New York. Guy received his combined undergraduate and Masters degree in Astrophysics from the University of Edinburgh in 1999 and a Masters degree in Aerospace Dynamics from Cranfield University in 2001. He received his Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering in 2009 from the University of Edinburgh for his research exploring the drop dynamics of yield-stress fluids. Guy was a Postdoctoral Associate in Prof. Eric Dufresne's Soft Matter Lab in the Department of Mechanical Engineering and Materials Science at Yale University between 2009 and 2012. He has also worked in industry for over 6 years as an aerodynamicist for Airbus U.K. and a senior engineering consultant for I.D.E.A.S. Ltd in Glasgow, Scotland.

Articles by Guy German, PhD

A person applies sunscreen to their hands against a blue sky.

FDA Approves Bemotrizinol, the First New Sunscreen Ingredient in Decades

July digest cover
July 2026

Polyacrylamide Gels Turn into Mini Sculptures

Instead of discarding used polyacrylamide gels, biochemist Palina Kot reshapes them into artworks that reflect the realities of scientific research.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

squiggle doodle pattern
BMG LABTECH
Make NGS Your BFF With Lunatic

Make NGS Your BFF With Lunatic

Unchained Labs
Scaling Human AT2 Cell Isolation for Translational Lung Research

Scaling Human AT2 Cell Isolation for Translational Lung Research

Miltenyi
Interpreting CRISPR Screens Through Protein-Level Biology

Interpreting CRISPR Screens Through Protein-Level Biology

Nomic Bio

Products

Product News

tecan logo

Tecan accelerates Data-Driven Lab journey with Agentic AI developments powered by NVIDIA

Leica Biosystems Logo

Versant Diagnostics Expands Collaboration with Leica Biosystems as PRW Laboratories Becomes First to Deploy Aperio GT Elite Solution

Cenevo Logo

HighRes® and Cenevo Announce Co-Marketing Partnership to Accelerate the Agentic Connected Lab

Leica Logo

Leica Biosystems Launches AI-Powered Digital Pathology Solution in Europe, Middle East and Africa