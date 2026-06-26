Guy German, PhD is an Associate Professor in the Department of Biomedical Engineering with courtesy appointments in the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences and the Decker School of Nursing at Binghamton University, State University of New York. Guy received his combined undergraduate and Masters degree in Astrophysics from the University of Edinburgh in 1999 and a Masters degree in Aerospace Dynamics from Cranfield University in 2001. He received his Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering in 2009 from the University of Edinburgh for his research exploring the drop dynamics of yield-stress fluids. Guy was a Postdoctoral Associate in Prof. Eric Dufresne's Soft Matter Lab in the Department of Mechanical Engineering and Materials Science at Yale University between 2009 and 2012. He has also worked in industry for over 6 years as an aerodynamicist for Airbus U.K. and a senior engineering consultant for I.D.E.A.S. Ltd in Glasgow, Scotland.