Helen Anne Curry
Helen is an associate professor in the Department of History and Philosophy of Science at the University of Cambridge, where she teaches the history of modern science, technology, and medicine. Her research explores seeds, crop science, and industrial agriculture. She is author of Evolution Made to Order: Plant Breeding and Technological Innovation in Twentieth Century America (University of Chicago Press, 2016) and Endangered Maize: Industrial Agriculture and the Crisis of Extinction (University of California Press, 2022). From 2020–2025, she leads the multi-researcher project, “From Collection to Cultivation: Historical Perspectives on Crop Diversity and Food Security,” funded by the Wellcome Trust.