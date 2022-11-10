Professor Hilal A. Lashuel received his B.Sc. degree in chemistry from the City University of New York in 1994 and completed his doctoral studies at Texas A&M University and the Scripps Research Institute in 2000. After obtaining his doctoral degree, he joined the Picower Institute for Medical Research in Long Island New York as a research scientist. In 2001, he moved to Harvard Medical School and the Brigham and Women’s Hospital as a research fellow in the Center for Neurologic Diseases and was later promoted to an instructor in neurology at Harvard Medical School. In 2005 Prof. Lashuel moved Switzerland to join the Brain Mind Institute at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (École polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne, EPFL), where he is now an associate professor of neuroscience at the Institute of Bioengineering and the director of the Laboratory of Molecular and Chemical Biology of Neurodegeneration. Research in the Lashuel laboratory focuses on applying chemical biology approaches to elucidate the mechanisms of protein misfolding and aggregation and their contribution to neurodegenerative diseases. The ultimate goal of his research is to develop novel mechanism-based therapies and diagnostics for early intervention and monitoring of disease progression. His work is funded by Swiss, European, US funding agencies, private foundations (Michael J Fox Foundation, CHDI), and partnerships with Swiss and international biotech and pharmaceutical companies.