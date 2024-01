Iris, a neuroscientist by training and word surgeon by trade, is an associate science editor with The Scientist's Creative Services Team. Her work has appeared in various online and print publications, including Discover Magazine, Medgadget, National Post, The Toronto Star and others. She holds a PhD in Medical Science and a Certificate in Creative Writing from the University of Toronto. Her left and right brain converse on a regular basis. Once in a while, they collaborate.