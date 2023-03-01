Jane Buckner, MD, is the president of the Benaroya Research Institute at Virginia Mason (BRI), affiliate professor of immunology at the University of Washington, and affiliate professor of Medicine, Division of Rheumatology, also at the University of Washington, and a partner at the Allen Institute for Immunology. Dr. Buckner received her bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Carleton College, and her medical degree from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. See a list of Dr. Buckner’s publications here.