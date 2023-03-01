ADVERTISEMENT
Jane Buckner, MD, is the president of the Benaroya Research Institute at Virginia Mason (BRI), affiliate professor of immunology at the University of Washington, and affiliate professor of Medicine, Division of Rheumatology, also at the University of Washington, and a partner at the Allen Institute for Immunology. Dr. Buckner received her bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Carleton College, and her medical degree from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. See a list of Dr. Buckner’s publications here.

Illustration of woman looking at floating cells through a telescope
Opinion: New Diabetes Drug Signals Shift to Preventing Autoimmunity
Jane Buckner, MD and Carla Greenbaum, MD | Mar 1, 2023 | 4 min read
A therapy for type 1 diabetes is the first to treat patients before symptoms appear, paving the way toward preventing this and other autoimmune diseases.
