Jennifer Nuzzo is Professor of Epidemiology and Director of the Pandemic Center at Brown University School of Public Health. An epidemiologist by training, her work focuses on global health security, public health preparedness and response, and health systems resilience. Together with colleagues from the Nuclear Threat Initiative and Economist Impact, she co-leads the development of the first-ever Global Health Security Index, which benchmarks 195 countries’ public health and healthcare capacities and capabilities, their commitment to international norms and global health security financing, and socioeconomic, political, and environmental risk environments. She also founded the Outbreak Observatory, which conducts, in partnership with frontline public health practitioners, operational research to improve outbreak preparedness and response. Prior to coming to Brown, Dr. Nuzzo was an Associate Professor at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and a Senior Scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. She is an elected member of the National Academy of Medicine and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.