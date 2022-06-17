ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Jim Newman

Jim Newman

Jim Newman serves as director of strategic communications for Americans for Medical Progress, a nonprofit health research advocacy group that supports the advancement of human and animal medicine through responsible and highly regulated research in animals. More information about AMP can be found here. Jim previously served as director of external communications for the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and director of media relations for Oregon Health & Science University.

Articles by Jim Newman
A line of people wearing monkey masks and holding signs stand along a street
Opinion: Time to Take Animal Rights Harassment More Seriously
Jim Newman | Jun 17, 2022 | 5 min read
Two recent court rulings shine a light on the disturbing tactics used by some activists to target biomedical researchers who study animals.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT