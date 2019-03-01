ADVERTISEMENT
John Loike serves as the interim director of bioethics at New York Medical College and as a professor of biology at Touro University. He served previously as the codirector for graduate studies in the Department of Physiology Cellular Biophysics and director of Special Programs in the Center for Bioethics at Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons. His biomedical research focuses on how human white blood cells combat infections and cancer. Loike lectures internationally on emerging topics in bioethics, organizes international conferences, and has published more than 150 papers and abstracts in the areas of immunology, cancer, and bioethics. He earned his Ph.D. from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University.

Opinion: The Reproductive Technology Advances No One Asked For
John D. Loike and Alan Kadish | Jun 22, 2022 | 4 min read
Cloning and parthenogenesis of humans wouldn’t align with bioethical principles.
Opinion: Don’t Disparage the Pace of COVID-19 Research
John D. Loike and Salomon Amar | Jun 22, 2020 | 4 min read
Fast science—with all its warts—is making unprecedented progress in the fight against COVID-19.
Opinion: Public Health Trumps Privacy in a Pandemic
John D. Loike and Ruth L. Fischbach | Apr 16, 2020 | 4 min read
If governments were to use SARS-CoV-2 antibody tests to manage who can re-enter the workplace, society must accept a sacrifice of privacy.
Opinion: Making Online Teaching a Success
John D. Loike and Marian Stoltz-Loike | Mar 18, 2020 | 3 min read
Here are the lessons we’ve learned so far about the keys to virtual science education—including what to do about lab classes.
Opinion: Scientists’ Obligations During the COVID-19 Outbreak
John D. Loike | Feb 14, 2020 | 3 min read
Scientists can provide essential information to educate the public about the coronavirus.
Opinion: Develop Organoids, Not Chimeras, for Transplantation
John D. Loike and Robert Pollack | Aug 23, 2019 | 4 min read
Scientists are devising human-animal hybrids for harvesting human organs, but lab-derived mini-organs are a less ethically fraught solution to meeting the need for transplantation.
Opinion: Test Brain-Reviving Technology in Infants First
John D. Loike and Alan Kadish | Jul 9, 2019 | 3 min read
If a system tested in decapitated pigs ever gets to human clinical trials, neuroscientific and ethical reasons point to testing babies before adults.
Opinion: How to Define Life
John D. Loike and Robert Pollack | May 2, 2019 | 3 min read
As artificial life forms become more sophisticated, we propose a simple list of criteria to determine whether synthetic biological organisms and robots are living beings.
Opinion: Ethical Challenges in Using iPS Cells to Treat Paralysis
John D. Loike and Martin Grumet | Mar 7, 2019 | 3 min read
Uncertainties about the cells’ risk profiles and the potential for hyping unproven therapies mean scientists and the media must tread carefully.
Opinion: Ethical Boundaries Needed on the Uses of Synthetic DNA
John D. Loike and Robert Pollack | Mar 1, 2019 | 4 min read
A newly expanded genetic alphabet that includes four synthetic nucleotides highlights the need for strict boundaries on their use.
