Karen Bakker is a Canadian author, researcher, and entrepreneur known for her work on digital transformation, environmental governance, and sustainability. She is a professor at the University of British Columbia and currently a fellow at the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study at Harvard University. A Rhodes Scholar with a PhD from Oxford, she is the recipient of numerous awards, including a Guggenheim Fellowship and Annenberg Fellowship in Communication at Stanford’s Stanford University’s Center for Advanced Study in the Behavioral Sciences.