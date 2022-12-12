ADVERTISEMENT
Karen Bakker

Karen Bakker is a Canadian author, researcher, and entrepreneur known for her work on digital transformation, environmental governance, and sustainability. She is a professor at the University of British Columbia and currently a fellow at the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study at Harvard University. A Rhodes Scholar with a PhD from Oxford, she is the recipient of numerous awards, including a Guggenheim Fellowship and Annenberg Fellowship in Communication at Stanford’s Stanford University’s Center for Advanced Study in the Behavioral Sciences.

Opinion: Listening to the Biosphere Is Key Step in Saving It
Karen Bakker | Dec 12, 2022 | 4 min read
New insights into the functionality of nonhuman sound may help us conserve nature and protect ourselves from excessive noise.
